Denver Nuggets will play on opening night, Christmas day, according to reports

The NBA Champion Denver Nuggets will be playing on two very important days on the NBA calendar in the upcoming season, according to reports.

Both reports come from Shams Charania. He reports that on the NBA's opening night -- Oct. 24 -- the Nuggets will face off against their Western Conference Finals foe the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Nikola Jokic missed out on MVP last season, but he got the ultimate reward when he led the Nuggets to their first title in franchise history, and was named Finals MVP. On opening night, he will finally get his first ring, and get to see the banner raised to the rafters of Ball Arena with all of his teammates," wrote Jack Maloney of CBS Sports.

The Nuggets will also reportedly play on Christmas again. The matchup will be against the Golden State Warriors.

Maloney writes that the Nuggets and Warriors have "had plenty of exciting matchups since their respective cores have been together ... and this has a good chance to be the most exciting game of the day."

Earlier this week the Nuggets officially released their preseason schedule. They'll play the Suns once, the Bulls twice and the Clippers twice.