Watch CBS News
Sports

Denver Nuggets will play on opening night, Christmas day, according to reports

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A Few More Minutes with Tommy Balcetis
A Few More Minutes with Tommy Balcetis 06:31

The NBA Champion Denver Nuggets will be playing on two very important days on the NBA calendar in the upcoming season, according to reports.

Both reports come from Shams Charania. He reports that on the NBA's opening night -- Oct. 24 -- the Nuggets will face off against their Western Conference Finals foe the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Nikola Jokic missed out on MVP last season, but he got the ultimate reward when he led the Nuggets to their first title in franchise history, and was named Finals MVP. On opening night, he will finally get his first ring, and get to see the banner raised to the rafters of Ball Arena with all of his teammates," wrote Jack Maloney of CBS Sports.

The Nuggets will also reportedly play on Christmas again. The matchup will be against the Golden State Warriors.

Maloney writes that the Nuggets and Warriors have "had plenty of exciting matchups since their respective cores have been together ... and this has a good chance to be the most exciting game of the day."

Earlier this week the Nuggets officially released their preseason schedule. They'll play the Suns once, the Bulls twice and the Clippers twice.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 10:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.