NBA champion Denver Nuggets regular season schedule released, team will face Lakers, Grizzlies & Thunder in first 3 games

A Few More Minutes with Tommy Balcetis

NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and the rest of the Denver Nuggets have their sights set on capturing another championship. Now the team knows the road they'll be taking as they try to get there. The NBA released its complete 2023-24 regular season schedule on Thursday, and the Denver Nuggets will begin their title defense with games against the Lakers, Grizzlies and Thunder.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray at Ball Arena on Jan. 18, 2023. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/Getty Images

In the opening game, which will take place in Denver at Ball Arena on Oct. 24, LeBron James and his Los Angeles teammates will watch the Nuggets raise their championship banner and get their rings before looking for revenge at tipoff. The Nuggets swept L.A. in the Western Conference Finals earlier this year.

Their second (Memphis) and third (Oklahoma City) games will both be on the road.

As was previously reported, the Nuggets will face off against the Golden State Warriors in a nationally televised game on Christmas Day. It will be a home game and tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m.

Two key members of the championship team last year who signed with other squads during free agency in the offseason will be back in Denver in November and January -- and will likely hear loud cheers from the Nuggets crowd.

Forward Jeff Green signed with the Houston Rockets in the offseason and will be playing at Ball Arena again -- although this time in the visiting locker room -- on Nov. 29.

Bruce Brown, now with the Indiana Pacers, will come back to his Colorado stomping grounds on Jan. 14.

Tickets for all games go on sale on Saturday at 12 p.m. on the Nuggets website.