Altitude Sports lifts local blackout for Denver Nuggets playoff Game 5

Nuggets fans will have more options to watch their team try to close out their opening round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 Wednesday night.

David Zalubowski / AP

Altitude Sports announced they will lift the local blackout restriction for the game, which is set to air on NBA TV at 7 p.m. Under NBA broadcast guidelines, those games broadcast on NBA TV were subject to regional and local blackouts in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Altitude Sports has lifted the potential blackout of the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Game #5 of the NBA Playoffs, scheduled for Tuesday, 4/25 at 7pm MT.



Those guidelines do not apply to games that air nationally on ESPN or TNT.

Altitude will also broadcast the game locally and regionally. A news release from Altitude says the game will also be also be available on carriers who have opted not to carry Altitude Sports.

The blackout, which stems from pending legal action between Comcast and Altitude, continues for Comcast customers.