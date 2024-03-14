Denver Nuggets take sole possession of first place in the NBA's Western Conference

Post-championship runs for the Avalanche and the Nuggets are very different

A three-game losing streak before the All-Star Break is far in the rearview mirror; the surging Denver Nuggets have taken sole possession of first place in the Western Conference for the first time since mid-November.

Reggie Jackson of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center on Wednesday. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 100-88 at Kaseya Center on Wednesday. Denver coach Michael Malone made it clear after the game that getting the No. 1 seed in the NBA playoffs is something his team will fight hard for in its remaining regular season games.

"If we can get it, sure we're going to take it. And we're not going to shy away from that," Malone said. "It was very effective for us last year, having home-court throughout the entirety of the playoffs."

The Nuggets are 10-1 since the All-Star break. They currently have a 46-20 record and are a half game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and a full game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves. They play Minnesota three more times before the season's end.

Strong play at both ends of the floor in the final stages of their games recently has been a formula for success for Denver.

"Something we always talk about is that your fourth quarter has to be your best quarter," Malone said. "It's closing time."