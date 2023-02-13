Watch CBS News
Denver Nuggets drop several spots in CBS Sports NBA Power Rankings

By CBSColorado.com Staff

They may have the best record in the Western Conference, but the Nuggets are falling in the latest edition of CBS Sports' weekly NBA Power Rankings. The new rankings, which came out on Monday, have Denver in the No. 5 position.

CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger noted that Nuggets didn't have the "best week on or off the floor, as they dropped a winnable game to the Magic and also saw the Western Conference add Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to their potential path to the Finals."

Durant is now a member of the Phoenix Suns and Irving is now teammates with Luka Dončić on the Dallas Mavericks. Both teams are tied for the Western Conference's fourth best record (31-27).

The Bucks, Celtics, Cavaliers and 76ers are all ranked ahead of the Nuggets this week.

The Nuggets are 13-14 on the road and face the Miami Heat on Monday night with a chance to bring that road record back to .500. They'll be without guard Jamal Murray who has missed several games due to knee soreness. ("Not the one he had ACL surgery on, thankfully." Ward-Henninger writes.)

Forward Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji will also miss Monday night's game with injuries.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 11:24 AM

