Denver Museum of Nature & Science gets makeover with East Wing renovation project

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is getting a makeover with an East Wing renovation project. That means reimagining the historic theater, lobby and plaza on the east side of the museum located on the east side of the Denver Zoo in City Park.

The East Wing Project at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science is made possible by a $20 million contribution from the Sturm Family Foundation, the largest private donation in the Museum's history. Denver Museum of Nature & Science

According to the museum, the updated venue is designed to be a gathering place and create a fluid environment between indoor and outdoor spaces. It's expected to change the way guests interact, engage and connect.

An artist's rendering of the East Wing Renovation Project at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Denver Museum of Nature & Science

"We would like to thank the Sturm Family Foundation for bringing their vision for the East Wing Project to life. What we hope to accomplish goes far beyond bricks and mortar – we are creating a new connected landscape of indoor and outdoor spaces that aligns with our community's desires while empowering the Museum to carry out new programs, sustain our operations through business opportunities and drive our mission forward," said George Sparks, president and CEO of the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, in a statement.

The first phase of the project has already been completed with the Infinity Theater. According to the museum, those upgrades include the projection system, enhanced accessibility, a hearing induction loop, and a level stage for lectures and a makeover for the lobby.

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is rejuvenating and reimagining the historic theater, lobby and plaza on the east side of the Museum. Denver Museum of Nature & Science

The second phase includes renovating the remainder of the East Wing and Plaza to both indoor and outdoor spaces. Some of these upgrades will improve the experience for camp-goers and school groups. The new theater outdoor entrance is expected to open to the public next year.