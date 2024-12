Denver metro area schools see delayed openings of 1 to 2 hours

Snow, ice and frigid temperatures have forced a number of schools and entire districts across the Denver metro area, including Jeffo Public Schools and the Douglas County School District, to see delayed openings.

Most of those delays are for an hour to two hours, but you can check updates on CBS News Colorado's school closure and delay tracker or with your child's school or school district.

As of about 6:45 a.m., the following delays were in place:

ALL SOULS SCHOOL: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes

AMBLESIDE SCHOOL IN CENTENNIAL: Delayed 2 hours

AMERICAN ACADEMY: Delayed 90 minutes

ARAPAHOE COMMUNITY COLLEGE: 10am delayed start

ASPEN ACADEMY: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes; No before school care

AVE MARIA CATHOLIC SCHOOL: Delayed 90 minutes

BETH EDEN BAPTIST SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hours

CASTLE ROCK SENIOR CENTER: Opening @ 9:30

CHERRY CREEK SCHOOL DIST: Delayed ; Elem - 60 min, MS and HS - 90 min

CRESCENT VIEW ACADEMY: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes

DENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hour, 40 minutes

DOUGCO SCHOOL DIST: ALL SCHOOLS: Delayed 90 minutes

ELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hours

FAITH CHRISTIAN ACADEMY: All K-8 classes start at 9:30 am

HOLY FAMILY HIGH SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hours

HUMANEX ACADEMY: Delayed 1 hour, 45 minutes

JEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hours

JOSHUA SCHOOL FOR AUTISM - DENVER: Closed Today

LITTLETON MACKINTOSH ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hours

LITTLETON PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hours

MILE HIGH ACADEMY: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes

MULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hours

SHRINE OF ST. ANNE SCHOOL: Delayed 1 hour

ST. ANDREW UMC: HIGHLANDS RANCH: Delayed 90 minutes

ST. LUKES LITTLE SCHOOL: Delayed 90 minutes

ST. MARYS ACADEMY: Delayed 90 minutes

ST. THOMAS MORE: Delayed 1 hour

TRINITY LUTHERAN SCHOOL: FRANKTOWN: Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes

VALOR CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL: Delayed 1 hour, 20 minutes

Parents and students who drive to school are urged to drive with caution, as the roads are icy and Denver has already seen a multi-car pileup near Sheridan and 6th Avenue.