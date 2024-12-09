Colorado Weather: Monday night snow burst makes roads icy

Snow will end but, the cold will linger across Colorado for Tuesday

A quick burst of snow lays a thin layer of ice and snow over the Denver metro area and Front Range of Colorado. Our blast of Monday snow finally arrived during the evening hours over the Mile High City. Amounts ranged from a half inch up to 6 inches in some spots from the I-25 corridor up into the higher foothills.

This may be enough to create icy areas around the region for the Tuesday morning commute. Conditions will improve by late morning on the roadways but, the day will be partly cloudy, cold and windy. With some afternoon winds kicking up to 40 to 50 mph in the mountains and foothills. While, strong winds of 20 to 35 mph will bluster during the afternoon over the Denver metro area. Winds will weaken Tuesday night with a warming trend of 50 degree temperatures starting on Wednesday.