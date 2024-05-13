Denver Mayor Mike Johnston launches new department to keep neighborhoods safe

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announces new approach to keep neighborhoods safe

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announces new approach to keep neighborhoods safe

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announces new approach to keep neighborhoods safe

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced a new approach to keep neighborhoods safe. The mayor joined city leaders and community members on Monday to launch the Office of Neighborhood Safety.

The department will bring together all offices that don't involve law enforcement. It falls under the Office of Social Equity and Innovation. Johnston said the new department is aimed at creating and maintaining relationships between the city and the community with a focus on racial equality.

The Denver skyline Getty Images/iStockphoto

"In placing the Office of Neighborhood Safety, you cannot create a safer city without a clear commitment to racial and social equity and justice," Dr. Ben Sanders, executive director of the Office of Social Equity and Innovation.

The City of Denver is investing more than $11 million to launch the department which also includes 65 full-time positions.

Johnston tweeted, "We will proactively engage communities to identify root causes of crime and create focused, equitable solutions to make neighborhoods safer."