Denver Mayor Mike Johnston puts end to homeless camp sweeps

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston talks about his plan for homelessness in the city

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston gave an update on the city's growing homelessness issue Tuesday ahead of a town hall that is expected to focus on the same topic. Part of his plan is to end "sweeps" of the camps.

Johnston said the camps can stay until the city has more housing options.

His announcement comes one day after survey results show a stunning increase in the population of those struggling with homelessness. Throughout the Denver metro area, that population has grown 31% in one year.

That amount now stands at 9,000, enough to fill Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The number of homeless families has grown 60%.

Johnston said camps will no longer be "swept" unless there is a health or safety threat or the camp is located on private property.

"We are waiting for us to bring housing units on. When housing units are available, then we'd come to people in encampments and say we have housing units to move you to. Let us move you to those units. Any stuff that can't fit in your unit, we have storage. Let us help you get moved, and prioritize the cleanup of this site," said Johnston.

Johnston didn't talk about a timeline for when housing may be available. The city is looking at options like leasing vacant apartments and finding locations for authorized camping or tiny homes.

He said that the ideal space would have individual doors that can lock with kitchenettes and a private toilet.