Denver man arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Aurora road rage shooting

Almost a month after a deadly shooting in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood, Aurora police have arrested and charged a Denver man in connection with that shooting.

Arturo Moreno Torres, 28, was arrested by Aurora police's "DART Unit," which investigates violent crime, Friday night. He was charged with one charge of first-degree murder.

"Through their investigation, detectives learned that this began as a road rage incident and that the victim was not known to Arturo," Aurora police said in a statement.

Arturo Moreno Torres Aurora Police Department

The 28-year-old victim of that shooting was not identified, but was rushed to emergency surgery that night and later died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Aurora police said its Major Crime Homicide Unit spent weeks investigating the shooting before identifying and arresting Torres.