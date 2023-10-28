Denver, local organizations prepare to help migrants during cold weekend

Outreach efforts focus on migrants to help them get the shelter, gear needed for freezing weather

Snow and cold temperatures will arrive in parts of Colorado this weekend, and many migrants who have arrived in Denver may be experiencing weather like this for the first time.

On the other hand, if they have faced freezing temperatures before, a number do not have the resources they need to stay safe and warm in these conditions.

On Friday however, outreach efforts were being made to make sure migrants know where they can get help this weekend. The city of Denver also implemented the cold weather shelter plan.

Rudy Gonzales is the President and CEO of Servicios de la Raza. The nonprofit organization has been serving the migrant population for 51 years. This year, they helped refer more than 400 migrants to housing since May. The organization also provides behavioral and mental health services, food, workforce and financial development, and more.

Gonzales said while the freezing temperatures and snow do not impact their services, it does impact their outreach efforts as an organization.

"It will affect our migrant population our unhoused population. We are getting the word out in obviously, Spanish and English, around sheltering, around what's available, around resources or still getting people housed," said Gonzales.

Gonzales also said the cold temperatures impact all the migrants who are arriving. At last check, 45 migrants arrived in Denver on Friday, and 75 arrived on Thursday.

"When you're coming from a more southern geographic location that's more that's warmer. It is a shock to the system," said Gonzales.

Denver also implemented its cold weather shelter plan, which entails opening more overnight shelters for the homeless and migrants, and a warming shelter for migrants arriving overnight. For individuals and families already at migrant shelter facilities, no one will be told to leave if the cold weather shelter plan is in place.

"Because of the cold we understand, that's more of a struggle. Either way, we can't let you go out there in the cold, so we won't be activating that discharge for that time," said John Ewing, a spokesperson for Denver Human Services.

Ewing added that donations for the local migrants are still needed. Those donations can be dropped off at the Richard T. Castro Human Services Center, and appointments are encouraged.

"We need beanies, toboggins, we need shoes, we need pants, we need everything that you can grab off your shelf, to get ready for winter, that's what we need," said Ewing.

Both Ewing and Gonzales said resources are strained and limited, but the city and organization will do what they can to help local migrants.

According to the city, just over 2,200 migrants are living in non-city facilities, down from the more than 3,000 migrants living in those facilities a few weeks ago.

According to a press release from the city, the Department of Housing Stability (HOST) will open overnight shelter in the ballroom of the former Best Western hotel, 4595 Quebec St., and the Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St., from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Oct. 28 through Oct. 30.

The city also says "individuals in need of shelter should be referred to the city's 'front door' shelter access points, which are also expanding their capacity for the cold weather. If those facilities reach capacity, they will refer people to St. Francis Center, 2323 Curtis St., for transportation between 6 and 9 p.m. each night to the Best Western and the Coliseum. After 9 p.m., individuals should be referred directly to the Coliseum."