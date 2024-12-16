Denver leaders call flavored nicotine ban vote a "significant step," and vape shops in Aurora react

Denver joins a growing list of cities taking action against nicotine and tobacco products. In a 11-1 vote, Denver City Council passed a ban on flavored products.

CBS

Despite pushback from many small business owners, the majority of councilmembers say this marks a significant step toward protecting youth and addressing health disparities in the community.

The measure prohibits the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and vapes, across the city.

The decision follows months of debate, community input, and concerns raised by business owners and public health advocates.

"This is not a new issue for our community," Council member Gonzales-Guitterez stated. "Denver and Colorado are national leaders in policies to protect kids' health. This proposal reflects our shared commitment to public health and equity, especially for communities that have faced generational health disparities."

Several council members dismissed some opponents' concerns of a black-market surge if flavors were banned.

"I feel deeply responsible for the health and safety of our children," Council member Alvidrez said. "While flavored tobacco products are already illegal for minors, access continues. Supporting this ban won't solve everything, but it is one significant step."

City leaders suggested the exploration of funding opportunities, like those implemented in Golden, to help small businesses adapt to the ban.

Vape shops in nearby cities like Aurora expect an increase in customers following the ban, however, that doesn't mean they support Denver's decision.

Gordon Rosauer's owned Tokerz Headshop in Aurora for 5 years, about the same amount of time since he's had his last cigarette.

He says there are many Denver adults who need vapes to stop smoking.

"I cut my cigarette smoking in half in the first week of vaping," said Gordon. "I've seen in myself and other customers how vapes benefit their lives and how it's changed their lives for health reasons. It would suck to see it go away over there for those reasons."

The council pledged to monitor the ban's impact while working to support affected small businesses.

The ban is expected to take effect in the coming months.