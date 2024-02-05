New security checkpoint opens for travelers at Denver International Airport

New security checkpoint set to open this week for travelers at Denver International Airport

There is some good news for traveler going through the Denver International Airport. Travelers now have a faster and more efficient way to go through security. Airport officials celebrated with a ribbon cutting Monday morning of the West Security Checkpoint.

Rep. Diana DeGette, Gov. Jared Polis, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, airport CEO Phil Washington, and representatives from the Transportation Security Administration and Denver International Airport were in attendance.

The new TSA checkpoint has 17 new lanes to make it quicker for travelers to get to their gates. Johnston says this new checkpoint will get an average of 240 passengers through per hour.

The first thing travelers will notice is they don't have to pull out their IDs. If they have a boarding pass, they can get a facial recognition scan and be on their way.

If they need to show their ID, they can scan their Colorado digital ID cards on their phones. Also, they can put their carry-on bags in the TSA bins, which now replenish themselves while travelers will not have to take anything out of them.

A ribbon cutting is held Monday morning to mark the opening of the new security checkpoint at Denver International Airport. CBS

Washington says Denver International Airport serves 77 million passengers every year and this is currently the third busiest airport in the world, so efficiency and speed is of highest importance.

"This new checkpoint will greatly enhance security operations and will make our process more efficient for passengers," Washington said.

Polis also says the new checkpoint is important when it comes to safety.

"Lines are going to be shorter at DIA through security," Polis said. "People will be able to move here quicker and also it will be safer at the same time."

This is the first of two new checkpoints being constructed at Denver International Airport. The East Security Checkpoint is set for completion at the end of 2025. The north security checkpoint will permanently close at 7:45 p.m. on Monday.