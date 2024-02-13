Watch CBS News
Denver International Airport trains to shut down overnight through Wednesday morning

By Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

The trains at Denver International Airport will shut down for six hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for maintenance. The trains will pause service from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday and impact passengers getting to the B and C concourses. 

It's the first of six nights of shutdowns for the trains at DIA for testing on the electrical system. The testing on the Automated Guideway Transit System is necessary as the airport plans to add 26 new trains this summer. 

"This effort will help ensure the resiliency of our automated people mover, the train, by evaluating the condition of aging electrical infrastructure while also providing critical information required for current operations and future expansion as we work toward 100 million annual passengers," said CEO Phil Washington in a statement. 

According to DIA, the closures are from 9:15 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. on Wednesday, with additional closures during the same time frame on Feb. 20 to Feb. 21 and Feb. 27 to Feb. 28. Employees and passengers will need to use Bridge Security, which will be the 24-hour checkpoint starting at 8 p.m. Once past security, those who need to reach the B and C concourses will be guided to a bus that will take them to the concourses via signage and/or airport personnel. 

Those passengers going to the B and C concourses will use buses provided by DIA to get where they need to go. They are also advised to arrive at security at least 30 minutes earlier than normal to have enough time to move through the airport. 

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

