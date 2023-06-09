Denver International Airport aims to give temporary employment to those transitioning from justice system

A new program at Denver International Airport is aiming to help people exiting the justice system transition into the workforce by giving them temporary employment.

Beside a busy Peña Boulevard, Karen Gasparyan was making the most of his new-found second chance Thursday morning, picking up litter for as long as the rain held off.

"We just pick up the trash and make it nice," Gasparyan said.

While it's hard work, it's an upgrade from his situation just two months ago. In mid-April, Gasparyan was released from prison after serving more than nine years for crimes such as theft and fraud.

"I don't want that life anymore. I want to change my life, and this is a baby step Bayaud Enterprises is giving us to change our life," he said.

Gasparyan is among the first participants in DIA's new program, called "New Heights," which is possible because of a partnership with the Colorado Department of Corrections and Bayaud Enterprises.

Twice a week, the group of formerly incarcerated folks work outside the airport's secure perimeter and do seasonal tasks, such as picking up roadside litter, landscaping and eventually clearing snow.

Up to 10 participants work for 12 weeks at a time. About 40 individuals will participate in the program in the first year.

"Our goal is to get as many folks employed that are coming out of incarceration as possible," said Tammy Bellofatto, executive director of Bayaud Enterprises.

Bellofatto would know the impact that employment can have on her program's participants. Many years ago, she was incarcerated too, but has since been pardoned by Gov. Jared Polis.

"A lot of our folks that are incarcerated have made poor choices in the past, and now they get the opportunity to make good choices," she said.

Andrea Albo, deputy chief of staff at DIA says the program is all part of the airport's mission to empower and give opportunities to marginalized communities, which includes those leaving the justice system.

"The hope is that at that 12-week mark, through the work and services that Bayaud provides, they're able to transition into full-time employment," Albo said. "If that happens to be something that is within the aviation environment, that's great. If that's elsewhere we count that as a success too."

What long-term success looks like is up to each participant, but for now, $380 for two days of work goes a long way.

"We learn routine, we learn pressure, we learn responsibility," Gasparyan said. "Basically, I'm putting my life together. Me, 10 years ago, and when I'm here is basically totally different people."