Check-in counters for Delta and Spirit Airlines are moving soon
Starting Wednesday, and lasting through October, construction crews will be moving the check-in counters at DIA's Jeppesen Terminal. The move is part of the major renovation currently happening at the airport.
Crews will move the Delta Airlines counter currently at Pod 0 on the east side of level 6 starting at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17th. The move to the Pod 6 on the west side of the terminal starting at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The Spirit Airlines counter will move from the Pod 0 location on the east side to Pod 5 on the west side of level 6 starting at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, August 18th. Agents will be start helping fliers at the new counter starting at 2:00 a.m. Friday morning.
The new pods will have numbers on overhanging yellow signs to direct travelers. Some airlines will be switching to a different side of the terminal, so travelers are asked to check where airline check-in counters are.
Other airlines, including Allegiant, American, Boutique, Denver Air Connection, Frontier, JetBlue, Sun County, Southern Airways Express, and all international carriers will move check-in counter locations through October.
The moves are temporary and are happening to allow crews to begin construction on new security checkpoints on Level 6.
for more features.