Denver International Airport preparing for busy Labor Day travel weekend

As the end of summer is approaching, the Denver International Airport is preparing for a record-breaking number of passengers over Labor Day weekend. Airport officials tell CBS Colorado they are expecting more than 444,500 passengers through the TSA checkpoints from Thursday through Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The airport estimates the busiest two days of the holiday weekend will be Friday and Monday, Sept. 2. Airport officials are expecting more than 177,895 passengers to move through security checkpoints during these days. This forecast represents a 5.1% increase compared to the number of passengers who moved through DIA security checkpoints during the same period in 2023.

Travelers should give themselves plenty of time to get through security and navigate the airport. Travelers should arrive inside the airport at least two hours before their scheduled flight and be prepared to encounter longer security lines.

Airport officials also tell CBS Colorado they are expecting all hands on deck to make the travel experience as easy as possible.

"We take a look at our staffing," Michael Konopasek, DIA spokesperson said. "We want to make sure that we have enough staff in place to make sure that everyone has exactly what they need."

Airport officials are providing tips to help ensure smooth travel for the holiday weekend:

TSA

West Security Checkpoint (located on Level 6 at the Northwest corner of the Terminal): Primary checkpoint for TSA PreCheck passengers, open 4 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

TSA PreCheck: This checkpoint serves the majority of our TSA PreCheck passengers. These passengers should enter the checkpoint at West Security 3 (near Door 600).

CLEAR PreCheck Customers: A CLEAR lane is available at West Security 3 of this checkpoint (near Door 600) for travelers who are CLEAR customers with TSA PreCheck. CLEAR customers without TSA PreCheck must use South Security.

Restricted Access for Accessibility/Premium/Employees/Military Traveler Lane: This lane is located at West Security 2 of this checkpoint (near Door 606).

Standard Screening: Passengers with Standard Screening should utilize the entry point at West Security 1.

DEN RESERVE: Make a reservation to go through security. Book up to 14 days early and skip the TSA line! Space is limited so book now. Passengers with reservations can find their entry point at West Security 2 (near Door 606).

Enhanced technology at this checkpoint allows passengers to leave items like liquids and laptops in their bags.

South Security Checkpoint (located on Level 5 at the South end of the Terminal): Primary checkpoint for standard screening, open 3 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily

Standard Screening: This checkpoint is primarily dedicated to travelers requiring standard screening.

TSA PreCheck: There are four TSA PreCheck lanes open from 4 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. located on the backside of the checkpoint (near Baggage Claim 7). PreCheck passengers traveling after 8 p.m. may use South Security and receive a form of expedited screening.

CLEAR Standard Customers: A CLEAR lane is available at this checkpoint for standard screening. CLEAR customers with TSA PreCheck MUST use the lane provided for CLEAR on the West Security Checkpoint between the hours of 4 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Restricted Access for Accessibility/Premium/Employees/Military Traveler Lane: This lane is located near the Southeast corner of the checkpoint.

A-Bridge Security Checkpoint: Standard screening only, open from approximately 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Standard Screening: This checkpoint has a limited number of lanes dedicated to travelers requiring standard screening. TSA PreCheck is not available at this checkpoint.

For real-time security wait times and to help select the best checkpoint, passengers can check FlyDenver.com.

Passengers may sign up for expedited screening programs available at DEN checkpoints. Learn more about TSA PreCheck and CLEAR. Additionally, DEN RESERVE is a free service that allows all passengers to reserve a dedicated time slot through DEN's Bridge TSA Security Checkpoint. This option provides passengers with a more predictable and seamless travel experience. For more information about DEN Reserve and to make a reservation as early as 14 days before a flight, visit Flydenver.com/DENreserve.

TSA also offers practical tips to help passengers plan for a smooth journey as they go through the security checkpoint and take to the skies. These include:

Pack smart and remember the 3-1-1 rule - Liquids, aerosols, gels, creams, and pastes are allowed in carry-on bags as long as each item is 3.4 ounces or less and placed in one quart-sized bag. Each passenger is limited to one quart-size bag of liquids.

Be checkpoint-ready and bring a valid ID

Arrive early and please be patient

Parking

The Pikes Peak and Longs Peak shuttle lots offer cost-effective parking at only $8 a day.

Partial closure of East Garage

Power washing and re-striping are underway in East Garage. When work is underway, the following sections of East Garage will be closed to parking, but other areas of the garage will remain open and available:

Phase 3: August 26-30, Rows E-H, all levels (Levels 5-3 will be open starting August 29. Only Level 1 will remain closed through August 31).

Break for Labor Day Holiday: August 31 – September 8

Phase 4: September 9-15, Rows A-D, all levels

The above dates are subject to changes due to various unforeseen circumstances, including weather.

To complete this work, all vehicles must be cleared from the area scheduled for cleaning. Signs will be posted three weeks in advance alerting parking customers of the upcoming closures. Any vehicles parked in this area will be relocated to the surface lot adjacent to the southwest corner of East Garage. For more information, call (303) 342-7275.

DEN has a total of 36 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations available on Level 1 of the parking garages. There is no charge to use the stations, however, the standard garage parking rates apply.

Transit

Parking lots at DEN tend to fill up quickly during the holidays. Consider taking the RTD A-line into DEN.

DEN Travel Assist

DEN Travel Assist brought to you by SkySquad is a program designed to help travelers navigate DEN efficiently and with ease. DEN Travel Assist offers a simple online platform to book airport assistance.

Travelers needing extra assistance can visit FlyDenver.com/DENTravelAssist to make a reservation.

DEN Travel Assist assistants can help with unloading luggage, bags, car seats and more. They will also meet a traveler at their gate upon arrival and escort them to baggage claim or help them reach their next mode of transportation to their destination beyond DEN.

Before You Leave for the Airport

Check with your airline to confirm that your flight is on time and check-in online if possible

Check real-time parking availability at www.flydenver.com/parking_transit/parking

Check real-time TSA security wait times at www.flydenver.com

Picking up Passengers

Check with your friend or family member's airline or visit www.flydenver.com to confirm that the flight is on time before heading to the airport.

It's recommended that those picking up friends and family wait for their call at Final Approach, the airport's cell phone waiting lot until they are ready to be picked up. Final Approach is located approximately three miles west of Jeppesen Terminal. It can be easily accessed via eastbound Peña Boulevard to 75th Avenue and northbound Gun Club Road; westbound Peña Boulevard to Wenatchee Street; or from East 78th Avenue. Signs are posted along all access routes.

Shopping and Dining

Getting to the airport early means extra time to enjoy DEN's many shopping and dining options including new offerings such as Elways Taproom & Grill, Tacos Tequila Whiskey and Peet's Coffee on Concourse A and Aviano Coffee, El Chingon, and Mizu Sushi on Concourse B! Check out the offerings.

DEN Customer Service

While traveling through DEN, look out for one of more than 100 DEN Canine Airport Therapy Squad (CATS) teams throughout our terminal and concourses. The DEN CATS program is made up of four-legged volunteers who delight travelers with a friendly wag or furry cuddle. You'll encounter them throughout the airport, sporting their distinctive violet plaid "Pet Me" vests. Hug, pet, and take pictures with DEN's affectionate comfort crew!

Have a question about traveling through DEN? Passengers can reach out to DEN's customer service team by calling 720-730-IFLY (720-730-4359). Text us your questions by calling 720-902-9351. Passengers can also click the "Chat with an Agent" button on FlyDenver.com to connect with one of our DEN Live Agents via chat between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. daily.

DEN Lost and Found

Lost an item while traveling through DEN? The airport's lost and found only receives items lost in public areas of the airport. To file a claim, or learn more, visit FlyDenver.com/ at-the-airport/services-and-amenities/lost-and-found/.