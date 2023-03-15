Watch CBS News
Denver International Airport prepares for busy spring break

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver International Airport is preparing for a busy spring break. Between March 16 and March 25, DIA is predicting 600,000 passengers will make their way through the airport. 

This weekend, between Thursday and Monday, the busiest days of travel are expected with more than 70,000 people traveling on those days. 

DIA is reminding passengers there could be long lines at security checkpoints with longer than normal wait times. Passengers are urged to arrive early and be aware of flying regulations. 

First published on March 15, 2023 / 2:45 PM

