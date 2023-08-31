Watch CBS News
Denver International Airport prepares for busy Labor Day weekend

Officials with Denver International Airport say they are getting ready for a busy Labor Day weekend. 

Between Thursday and next Tuesday, more than 410,000 passengers are expected to move through the airport.

Officials say the busiest days are expected to be Friday and Monday with more than 78,000 people predicted to travel on those days alone. That's an increase of more than 6% from last year. 

If you plan to fly this weekend, as always, be sure arrive early to get through security. 

