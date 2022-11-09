Watch CBS News
Local News

Gate expansion complete for A-West, B-East at Denver International Airport

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Gate expansion complete for A-West and B-East at DIA
Gate expansion complete for A-West and B-East at DIA 00:32

Denver International Airport wrapped up construction for the expansion of its A-West and B-East gates. 

DIA says it increased the capacity of the gates for A-West by 30% with 12 new gates and outside waiting areas. 

outdoor-area.jpg
DIA introduces outdoor waiting areas with active fireplaces to A-West and B-East. CBS

B-East is now equipped with 10 new gates, along with new waiting areas that have been updated with modern designs. 

gate-expansion.jpg
Expansion of A-West and B-East includes an upgrade to modern furniture. CBS

The construction came after DIA rolled out its Vision 100, which is a plan to welcome 100 million passengers to its airport. 

The finished product of the gates was revealed Friday and introduced by DIA's CEO Phil Washington with a ribbon-cutting. 

Denver mayor Michael Hancock was a guest speaker at the event and applauded the expansion saying, "It's important that we continue to support airlines like United to continue to invest in our airport."

"Denver International Airport has risen to becoming the third busiest airport in the world today. Projects like these are crucial to creating more jobs and business opportunities," Hancock said. 

The expanded gate areas are currently open for passengers to use while waiting on their next flight. 

First published on November 9, 2022 / 9:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.