Gate expansion complete for A-West, B-East at Denver International Airport
Denver International Airport wrapped up construction for the expansion of its A-West and B-East gates.
DIA says it increased the capacity of the gates for A-West by 30% with 12 new gates and outside waiting areas.
B-East is now equipped with 10 new gates, along with new waiting areas that have been updated with modern designs.
The construction came after DIA rolled out its Vision 100, which is a plan to welcome 100 million passengers to its airport.
The finished product of the gates was revealed Friday and introduced by DIA's CEO Phil Washington with a ribbon-cutting.
Denver mayor Michael Hancock was a guest speaker at the event and applauded the expansion saying, "It's important that we continue to support airlines like United to continue to invest in our airport."
"Denver International Airport has risen to becoming the third busiest airport in the world today. Projects like these are crucial to creating more jobs and business opportunities," Hancock said.
The expanded gate areas are currently open for passengers to use while waiting on their next flight.
for more features.