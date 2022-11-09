Gate expansion complete for A-West, B-East at Denver International Airport

Gate expansion complete for A-West and B-East at DIA

Denver International Airport wrapped up construction for the expansion of its A-West and B-East gates.

DIA says it increased the capacity of the gates for A-West by 30% with 12 new gates and outside waiting areas.

DIA introduces outdoor waiting areas with active fireplaces to A-West and B-East. CBS

B-East is now equipped with 10 new gates, along with new waiting areas that have been updated with modern designs.

Expansion of A-West and B-East includes an upgrade to modern furniture. CBS

The construction came after DIA rolled out its Vision 100, which is a plan to welcome 100 million passengers to its airport.

“This is a significant accomplishment as we work toward Vision 100 and welcoming 100 million passengers to our airport.” DEN CEO Phil Washington speaks to guests at our gate expansion ribbon cutting celebration. pic.twitter.com/09NYGgHyr7 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) November 4, 2022

The finished product of the gates was revealed Friday and introduced by DIA's CEO Phil Washington with a ribbon-cutting.

Denver mayor Michael Hancock was a guest speaker at the event and applauded the expansion saying, "It's important that we continue to support airlines like United to continue to invest in our airport."

That's a wrap on @DENAirport's Gate Expansion Program! Proud to join w/CEO Phil Washington, Council members, @united & partners celebrating opening of final gates on A & B concourses. Program will expand Denver's natl & global reach w/opportunity for new domestic and intl. routes https://t.co/zo29QdY1aX — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) November 4, 2022

"Denver International Airport has risen to becoming the third busiest airport in the world today. Projects like these are crucial to creating more jobs and business opportunities," Hancock said.

The expanded gate areas are currently open for passengers to use while waiting on their next flight.