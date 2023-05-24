Arriving flights at Denver International Airport delayed due to thunderstorms, ground stop lifted

Flight delays were being reported at Denver International Airport due to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon. The FAA's website showed the following alert at 3:42 p.m.: "Arrivals to Denver International are delayed an avg. 15 mins. (and increasing) due to" severe weather including high wind.

Earlier in the afternoon a ground stop was issued at the airport but it expired at 3:30 p.m.

Weather is brewing! Flights may experience delays up to one hour.



Check with your airline for potential delays before you arrive at the airport. pic.twitter.com/auJnXTNMRJ — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 24, 2023

