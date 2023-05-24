Arriving flights at Denver International Airport delayed due to thunderstorms, ground stop lifted
Flight delays were being reported at Denver International Airport due to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon. The FAA's website showed the following alert at 3:42 p.m.: "Arrivals to Denver International are delayed an avg. 15 mins. (and increasing) due to" severe weather including high wind.
Earlier in the afternoon a ground stop was issued at the airport but it expired at 3:30 p.m.
A tweet from the airport stated "Weather is brewing! Flights may experience delays up to one hour. Check with your airline for potential delays before you arrive at the airport."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.