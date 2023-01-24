Did you know that DIA has a firepit as part of its new outdoor deck?

Have you ever seen a firepit at an airport? How about an outdoor deck with great views?

That's just some of what the new space at Denver International Airport has to offer.

Soak up that Colorado☀️and get your #planespotting fix on our B-West outdoor deck. Features include fire pits, mountain views, outdoor seating and a pet relief area.



This deck is one of three at DEN; find the others on A-West and C-East. #DenverAirport pic.twitter.com/hiQYwJmGsk — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 24, 2023

DIA tweeted a new video showing passengers how to get to the new B-West outdoor deck. Some of the features include fire pits, mountain views, outdoor seating and a pet relief area.

The outdoor deck is one of three at DIA, including the others on A-West and C-East.