Did you know that DIA has a firepit as part of its new outdoor deck?

Have you ever seen a firepit at an airport? How about an outdoor deck with great views? 

That's just some of what the new space at Denver International Airport has to offer. 

DIA tweeted a new video showing passengers how to get to the new B-West outdoor deck. Some of the features include fire pits, mountain views, outdoor seating and a pet relief area. 

The outdoor deck is one of three at DIA, including the others on A-West and C-East. 

