Denver International Airport ranks No. 7 in nation for firearms coming into airport

You can take a firearm on your flight if done correctly

Denver International Airport ranks number 7 in the nation for firearms found in carry-on luggage last year. Another gun was found on Tuesday morning at DIA.

CBS

A total of 156 firearms were found in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, that's a new record for firearms found at the airport's three security checkpoints. The firearms were found during routine X-ray screening of carry-on property. Nationwide, TSA officers found 6,542 firearms at 262 different airports.

"TSA at DEN has the distinction of being in the Top 10 nationally for the number of firearms brought by departing travelers to the security checkpoint. This is not the type of recognition we are seeking," said TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Larry Nau in a statement. "I am asking all travelers to do better this year by checking the contents of carry-on luggage prior to coming to the airport and packing firearms properly for transport on a commercial aircraft. For those who choose not to follow the rules, you will have contact with airport law enforcement and face a stiff civil penalty."

The Transportation and Security Administration said that passengers can bring their firearm on a flight if done correctly.

CBS

"If you pack them properly, you check them with the airline, you're going to pick up your firearm at the destination and be on your way. It's when you bring it to your checkpoint that you're going to find a massive amount of inconvenience and expense," said Lorie Dankers with TSA.

CBS

Be sure to check with your specific airline on firearm policies before bringing it to the airport.

The airport with the most firearm discoveries is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with 448 firearms, followed by Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.