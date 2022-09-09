Denver International Airport receives FAA grant to fund study potential new runway

Denver International Airport currently has six very busy runways, and a new grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will allow the airport to fund planning and studying of a seventh runway.

The studies will specifically look at if an additional runway is needed, when flight operations may require a new runway, possible locations, and possible environmental impacts.

A possible outcome of the study is that a new runway may not be needed at this time.

DIA is consistently ranked in the top 5 busiest airports in the world, and is expected to reach 100 million annual passengers in the decade.

"It is in the best interest for the airport and our airline partners that we complete the environmental study to determine if and when a 7th runway might be needed and develop mitigation plans to address potential environmental impacts so we can properly prepare for the future," CEO Phil Washington said in a statement.

There will be an opportunity for public comment as a part of the studies, which begin this fall and are expected to last approximately four years.