Closures go into effect at DIA until 2024 ahead of new security checkpoint construction

A closure that will last more than a year will go into effect on Tuesday evening to begin the construction of a new security checkpoint at Denver International Airport.

According to the airport's press release, starting at 5 p.m., DIA will close access to the northwest corner of Level 6 of the Jeppesen Terminal as well as the north bridge that connects the east and west sides of the terminal. This area of the terminal will be closed until the completion of the new checkpoint in 2024.

"In preparation of new checkpoint construction, we recently relocated 22 airlines from the north end of the terminal to the south end," said DEN CEO Phil Washington in the press release. "Now that all airport operations have been removed from this area, we can continue with the construction of the security checkpoint that will bring improved technology and a new queuing concept that will provide more effective and efficient security by 2024."

This work is part of the Great Hall Project that is expected to enhance security, increase capacity, improve operational efficiencies and elevate the passenger experience by building new security checkpoints on the northwest and northeast corners of Level 6. I will also create new ticketing spaces for the remaining airlines that will be similar to what United, Southwest and Frontier area currently using.

Construction walls will be installed, and the following closures will be in place:



The entire northwest corner of Level 6 around Pod 9 between Doors 600 and 604 will close and no longer be accessible (no airlines are operating in this area).

The passenger elevators at the far northwest end of the terminal will remain operational between Levels 1 to 5. There will be no access to Level 6, so passengers are told to use the elevators near Door 606.

The north bridge connecting the west side of the terminal to the east side of the terminal will be closed including the elevator in the center of the bridge that provides access between Level 5 and 6. The south bridge and north walkway will remain open. The escalator on the east side of the bridge will remain open. Passengers can use elevators on the east and west sides of the terminal to access Level 5.

Passengers on Level 6 needing access to A-Bridge security will be directed to the south bridge and then to the interior corridor on the east side of the terminal where they can travel north to the A-Bridge security checkpoint. Signage throughout the terminal will help direct passengers to the A-Bridge.

The two lanes closest to the curbside on Level 6 west, including the sidewalk, will be closed between Doors 600 and 604. Passengers can still be dropped off between Doors 616 and 606.

These closures will remain in place until the new checkpoint is complete in 2024. During this time, all existing security checkpoints will remain open. New signage will be installed to direct passengers around the construction zone as well as provide directions to A-Bridge security on Level 6. Passengers are strongly encouraged to check live TSA wait times on FlyDenver.com to help choose the most efficient checkpoint.

To learn more about the Great Hall Project and efforts to renovate the terminal to accommodate 100 million annual passengers, visit the project page. You can also sign up for the project newsletter.

