Denver International Airport cargo workers strike over what they call unsafe working conditions

A few dozen cargo workers rallied for an hour and a half on Monday at the plaza by the Westin Hotel. Swissport cargo workers at Denver International Airport gathered to strike over what they call unsafe working conditions.

Andrew Guttman is a Swissport cargo agent who joined the rally. He said workers have delivered petitions and filed multiple OSHA complaints. He added, Swissport still refuses to address their concerns and is putting their lives at risk while on the job.

"This is a strike now, but previously, we've circulated two petitions asking for these same things to be fixed, and management response to that has been well below par," said Guttman.

Guttman said there's faulty and broken equipment, and dangerous working temperatures at the facilities. He added that many of his coworkers have been put in dangerous situations at work because of it.

Earlier this year, Swissport workers at DIA alleged a warehouse fire broke out after a loading truck hit a heating machine on the floor that was exposed without any protections in place. They simply want the company to answer.

"We want management to take these concerns seriously, like update equipment, and show us the steps that they're taking to make sure that Swissport is a safe workplace," said Guttman.

The strike will last through the day today. We've also reached out to Swissport for comment and have not heard back.

The workers say a response is also critical so they can continue delivering services and ensuring packages are delivered on time.

The workers also say the problems aren't just happening in Denver. Earlier this year, Swissport workers also demanded a response from the company for unsafe working conditions and living wages at LaGuardia Airport and the Chicago O'Hare Airport.