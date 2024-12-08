Denver International Airport to close bridge security checkpoint starting Sunday night

Starting overnight Sunday into Monday, the bridge security checkpoint at Denver International Airport is set to close.

Airport officials are currently in the process of shutting down the bridge. The checkpoint could reopen in urgent cases, but travelers are advised not to count on it.

Passengers arriving at DIA can still use Ansbacher Hall and the newly remodeled A-Bridge to reach the terminal from Concourse A. However, they should be aware that overnight closures for construction are scheduled Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Jen Johns and her son Eli, 2, wait in the Bridge security screening line at Denver International Airport May 05, 2016. Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Sometime in the third quarter of 2025, DIA says the new East Security area will open, and Ansbacher Hall, along with the Bridge Security area, will become part of the "post-security zone," to provide access for arriving passengers entering the terminal from the concourses and departing passengers who have already been through security at the East or West Checkpoints.

"Once the East Security Checkpoint is complete, DEN will have two new state-of-the-art checkpoints with the latest technology to process more travelers safely and efficiently, allowing us the ability to comfortably serve 100 million annual passengers over the next several years," DIA CEO Phil Washington said in a statement. "Opening this corridor to all screened passengers provides more options for travelers to walk to Concourse A without having to get on the train, although they can still ride the train if they choose."