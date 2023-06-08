Watch CBS News
Denver works to inspect and license every rental property listed

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The city of Denver is working to inspect and license every rental property in town.

After announcing this new effort, the city issued three citations to landlords for operating without a license after being initially warned. This is reportedly the first penalty of its kind in the city's new effort. 

The three properties involved are on Gaylord, North Wabash Street and 29th Street. 

Denver scrambled five companies to inspect every apartment complex with the city having a 26-point checklist. The city is ensuring that every rental property listed is licensed and safe for dwellers. 

There are currently 125,000 rental units in Denver that are located in buildings with a residential rental license. 

The city has issued over 1,100 warning citations to property owners to quickly comply. 

