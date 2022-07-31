Denver residents give input on $2 million in city infrastructure spending

On Saturday, the City of Denver held a public meeting at the Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales Library to hear from residents about how they would you spend $2 million in Denver. City officials have been asking residents in different neighborhoods for input on project ideas on how to improve infrastructure in the city.

"I would put some lights … stop lights in different areas," said Rosa Marie Vergil-Garcia, a Denver resident.

CBS

It's all part of the first ever participatory budgeting process giving community members a say in how to spend millions in capital funds for those in the far northeast area, east Denver and southwest Denver, among others.

"I think it should be spent on ecology and water-based planning that has mobility stacked on top of that, so that we're planning for people and the planet," Heidi Newhart said.

Officials are trying to be intentional with outreach by connecting with historically underserved communities, by going to food banks, public housing sites and even Denver County Jail.

"We've heard a lot about lights and parks to make safer neighborhoods. We've heard a lot about transportation issues, things like bike lanes or filling out wide sidewalks where there are gaps," said Kiki Turner, the deputy of communications for the department of finance with the City and County of Denver. "We know that sometimes people might not trust the city or an unfamiliar face, but they will trust their local leaders, so we're trying to empower those residents and those groups."

These are changes that Vergil-Garcia hopes doesn't displace the people in those areas.

"I want to see the people stay in their own houses and be safe," she said.

The process of gathering ideas is the first phase of the program. Ideas can still be submitted until July 31 at 11:59 p.m. After that, proposals will be developed and voted on, and infrastructure projects could be started as early as next year.

To submit ideas, visit Let's Budget, Denver: How Would You Spend $2 million in Denver?.