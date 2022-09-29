Denver working toward big action plan to address city homelessness

The City of Denver is working to figure out how to help people experiencing homelessness the city. They are working on housing over 200 people in hotels.

CBS



The Department of Housing Stability says it wants more money to help tackle this issue.

According to the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative, metro Denver's homelessness population jumped by 12.8% between January 2020 and January 2022.

Now, it's reporting that DHS is requesting $253 million dollars go toward efforts to help those experiencing homelessness.

On Monday, Denver City Council gave the OK to help purchase a hotel that houses some of the city's homeless population.

DHS wants to use $46.5 million to find permanent housing for people. Nearly all of that is expected to come from the American Rescue Plan, so it isn't permanent.

The department is also proposing using $23 million in ARPA money to purchase two more hotels.

Already, the city council decided to allow another group to operate a homeless tent site in a city-owned parking lot and to set aside $2 million to provide monthly cash assistance to 140 homeless women and families.

Mayor Mike Hancock wants to devote $254 million from his budget to tackling homelessness.

A virtual public meeting addressing the department's plan will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.

It will include an overview of the action plan and provide an opportunity for individuals to provide feedback.

