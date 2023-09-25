Denver homeless camp residents at 8th and Logan offered services during cleanup

Crews in Denver cleaned up a homeless encampment on Monday afternoon but this one was a little different than others. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said people living at 8th and Logan were offered the opportunity to move into hotel units or tiny home communities.

Homeless encampment at 8th and Logan in Denver. CBS

Those who accepted the housing began the transition right away.

This is part of Johnston's campaign pledge to house 1,000 people by the end of the year. In a letter written by Johnston, he said the hotels and tiny home communities will have 24-hour staffing and other services.

It's something he has discussed for months.

"What we know is these are people living in locations where we cannot provide the support and safety they need to get their lives back together, not to mention just to feel like they are free from violence. So we were very worried about the safety of the unhoused residents and the residents," said Johnston.

The operation took place Monday and Tuesday. Once the area is cleared of people and property, crews will cleanup what is left behind. There are concerns the program isn't helping everyone or whether the housing is sustainable.