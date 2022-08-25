Denver Health's Workforce Development Center creates pathways for workers to move up

This spring Denver Health launched its Workforce Development Center, with a goal of empowering and promoting employees already in the company.

CBS

"Here at the Workforce Development Center we provide career coaching and career navigation," said Lorena Zimmer, Chief Impact Officer for Denver Health. "We have a set of 12 career pathways into better paying jobs and we're hoping to expand that. We provide financial education to help people budget or help people increase their credit scores."

Lorena Zimmer CBS

And while any Denver Health employee can take advantage of the center, Zimmer says they're really focused on low-wage employees and helping them move up the economic ladder.

After taking 10 years away from employment at Denver Health, Danielle Richardson recently rejoined the team there as a room service attendant. She worked hard to mentor and set a good example for her younger coworkers. When she was ready to move up, she reached out to the Workforce Development Center to see which position would be the most valuable and rewarding for her. Now she works in admissions for the Denver CARES Detoxification and Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Facility.

Danielle Richardson CBS

"I'm very excited," Richardson said, "because that's where my compassion is, with individuals who have lost their way a little and they need to be found. So I want to be a part of that journey for when they do recover and get their identity back."

On Saturday the NightShine Gala will benefit the Denver Health Foundation, which raises private funds that support Denver Health and Hospital Authority in its role to sustain and advance the health and well-being of Denver, Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Region. The 2022 NightShine Gala includes a headline performance by the Grammy award winning rapper Macklemore.