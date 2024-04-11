Denver Health teaching orthopedic surgeons from around the world

Denver Health is hosting surgeons from around the world. It's an opportunity for international doctors to come and learn from U.S. surgeons, and take what they've learned back to their home country.

Denver Health CBS

"I want to learn from the best of them. That's why I'm here," said Dr. Xiaoreng Feng, who's been an orthopedic surgeon for five years. "I think surgeons from all over the world want to learn and want to go to the U.S. to learn their medication."

Feng currently works as an orthopedic surgeon in Guangdong, a province of China. He said it's important to learn outside of his homeland.

"You need to go to different places and countries to see how they do because it's different experiences and different surgical techniques," said Feng.

Feng's stay in the U.S. is three months, shadowing doctors like Dr. Cyril Mauffrey.

"He's been in the operating room and clinic, having really deep conversations on the system, how do we take care of our community here? How do we take care of vulnerable patients? How do we take care of the severely injured?" said Muaffrey.

Denver Health is hosting surgeons from around the world. CBS

Mauffrey is the chair of the Department of Orthopedics at Denver Health. He said every year, up to seven international surgeons shadow the orthopedic department at Denver Health, a Level One trauma center.

"They come from all over the world, from China to Thailand, to Korea, France, and Italy," said Mauffrey.

Surgeons spend up to three months in the U.S., also learning surgical techniques, how to treat complicated cases, and how to run a successful system. However, they do not treat the patients.

"What usually happens in my 10 years of running this program, is that these surgeons who are upcoming surgeons in their respective countries, really take on leadership roles within their own countries," said Mauffrey.

As a doctor with an international background, Mauffrey said also it's beneficial for surgeons to be exposed to learning in other countries.

"Cross-pollination is extremely important. In our field, you don't want to be closed into a little box, and believe that the way you do things is the only way and the best way to do things," said Mauffrey.

Feng has already completed his first month of learning from orthopedic surgeons in the U.S. He said, so far he's learned surgical skills, techniques for certain types of fractures, and strong communication skills before and during surgery.

Feng added, that one of his biggest takeaways is reviewing the latest about open fractures, and having weekly meetings on Monday mornings to discuss cases.

Denver Health Orthopedics CBS

"Those are the things I want to bring to China with our team, to review the literature, just to catch up to the latest progress and the latest treatment and research, so we can provide our patient in China the best treatment," said Dr. Feng.

Denver Health remains a teaching institution. Many of the surgeons' visits are funded by their government.

Since the program has been in place for 10 years, Denver Health has trained about 70 international surgeons.