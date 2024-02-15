Denver Health honors former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb

Denver Health honored former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb on Thursday. The hospital unveiled a commemorative portrait of Webb which will be on display near the main entrance.

During his time in office, Webb led the initiative to transition Denver Health from a city-run department to an independent hospital.

CBS

"I don't think there's anything more important than providing of the health care of our citizens and residents and cities and state for where we live for a place we can go to get health care," said Webb.

Webb served on the board for the Denver Health Foundation from 2009-2019 and is currently a foundation ambassador.