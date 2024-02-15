Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver Health honors former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Health honored former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb on Thursday. The hospital unveiled a commemorative portrait of Webb which will be on display near the main entrance. 

During his time in office, Webb led the initiative to transition Denver Health from a city-run department to an independent hospital. 

download-2024-02-15t171705-680.png
CBS

"I don't think there's anything more important than providing of the health care of our citizens and residents and cities and state for where we live for a place we can go to get health care," said Webb. 

Webb served on the board for the Denver Health Foundation from 2009-2019 and is currently a foundation ambassador. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 5:18 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.