Watch CBS News
Local News

City of Denver gives bison to tribal nations

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

City of Denver gives bison from mountain park to tribal nations
City of Denver gives bison from mountain park to tribal nations 01:50

Once again the City of Denver is giving bison from its herd near Genesee to tribal nations. In the past, the city auctioned the animals to keep the herd healthy. 

tribal-bison-relocation-5vo-transfer-frame-1111.jpg
CBS

In 2021, the city made the decision to give the bison to indigenous lands. In all, 35 bison were donated on Wednesday to the native tribes. 

"I'm at a loss for words, it's really overwhelming. Right now our buffalo herd is going to be about 70 head now with these buffalo that we are going to be obtaining today. It's been a hard road. There are a lot of things that we've learned along the way and one of them is sustaining the land also," said Kimberly Whiteman Harjo with the Northern Arapaho Tribe. 

tribal-bison-relocation-5sotvo-transfer-frame-368.jpg
CBS

That event will also be part of an incoming Ken Burns documentary focused on the American Buffalo. The documentary is set to be released in October.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 4:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.