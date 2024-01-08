Denver focuses on unified effort to make downtown a more attractive destination

The City of Denver is focusing on making downtown a more attractive destination for people who live in the Denver metro area and those visiting from out of town. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston called downtown Denver the city's "living room" pointing out that there is a little something for everyone, from catching a ball game, attending a performance or enjoying a concert.

Johnston outlined six goals for the campaign, starting with clear streets and safe sidewalks, which is part of his campaign to get 1,000 people experiencing homelessness off the streets. Another goal is to make reporting unsafe elements easier for those who are visiting the area.

"If there is unsightly trash, you can let us know. If there is someone who is in mental distress who needs support, you can let us know, if there is someone who is using or abusing drugs you can let us know, if there is someone who needs access to support and services, we want Denver to be a place where everyone feels comfortable and we can be sending the right responder to the right place at the right time," said Johnston.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced a campaign to help keep downtown Denver more attractive to visitors on Monday. CBS

Denver ambassadors will be wearing yellow vests so visitors can help identify them as people who can help with safety.

Visitors are encouraged to download the app Clean & Safe Denver to report issues and problems.