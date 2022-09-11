Denver Food + Wine Festival concludes with grand tasting event

The 4-day Denver Food + Wine Festival wrapped up this weekend with a grand tasting event on the Auraria Campus. It took place on Saturday on the Tivoli Quad and featured the creativity of more than 40 top local restaurants.

CBS

The annual festival is hosted by the Colorado Restaurant Association and features different culinary experiences each day. Restaurants at Saturday's grand tasting included Barolo Grill and Cart-Driver. And attendees could choose from more than 700 drink options including Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

The funds raised by the festival go back to restaurant industry workers.