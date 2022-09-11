Watch CBS News
Denver Food + Wine Festival concludes with grand tasting event

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The 4-day Denver Food + Wine Festival wrapped up this weekend with a grand tasting event on the Auraria Campus. It took place on Saturday on the Tivoli Quad and featured the creativity of more than 40 top local restaurants.

food-and-wine-3.jpg
CBS

The annual festival is hosted by the Colorado Restaurant Association and features different culinary experiences each day. Restaurants at Saturday's grand tasting included Barolo Grill and Cart-Driver. And attendees could choose from more than 700 drink options including Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

The funds raised by the festival go back to restaurant industry workers. 

First published on September 10, 2022 / 6:32 PM

