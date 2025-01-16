Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver firefighters rush to put out fire at liquor store

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Firefighters in Denver rushed to a burning liquor store at 8th and Sheridan on Thursday morning. When crews arrived just after 7 a.m. there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the building. 

denver-liquor-store-fire.jpg
Firefighters in Denver rushed to put out a fire at a liquor store early Thursday morning.  CBS

Roads surrounding the building were blocked to traffic during the morning commute. 

denver-fire2.jpg
Firefighters rushed to a liquor store on fire at 8th and Sheridan on Thursday morning. Denver Fire Department

Denver firefighters got control of the fire about 8:30 a.m. 

The Denver Fire Department said that arson investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire. 

denver-liquor-store-fire-1.jpg
Firefighters in Denver rushed to a burning liquor store at 8th and Sheridan on Thursday morning. CBS
Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.