Denver firefighters rush to put out fire at liquor store

Firefighters in Denver rushed to a burning liquor store at 8th and Sheridan on Thursday morning. When crews arrived just after 7 a.m. there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters in Denver rushed to put out a fire at a liquor store early Thursday morning. CBS

Roads surrounding the building were blocked to traffic during the morning commute.

Denver firefighters got control of the fire about 8:30 a.m.

The Denver Fire Department said that arson investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.

