Denver firefighters rush to put out fire at liquor store

Firefighters in Denver rushed to a burning liquor store at 8th and Sheridan on Thursday morning. When crews arrived just after 7 a.m. there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the building.
CBS
Roads surrounding the building were blocked to traffic during the morning commute.
Denver Fire Department
Denver firefighters got control of the fire about 8:30 a.m.
The Denver Fire Department said that arson investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.
CBS
Jennifer McRae
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.