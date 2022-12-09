Denver firefighters rushed to a burning home near 19th and Irving Street
Firefighters in Denver rushed to a burning home near 19th and Irving Street on Friday afternoon. Copter4 flew over the scene which showed the plume of smoke coming from the third floor of what appeared to be a residential structure.
Several firefighters were on scene, including a ladder truck from Station 23. The home is across the street from a park.
There were no injuries reported at the time.
