Denver firefighters rushed to a burning home near 19th and Irving Street

Firefighters in Denver rushed to a burning home near 19th and Irving Street on Friday afternoon. Copter4 flew over the scene which showed the plume of smoke coming from the third floor of what appeared to be a residential structure.

@Denver_Fire is on scene of a structure fire near 19th and Irving St. Companies on scene reporting a residential structure with the third floor being heavily involved with smoke and fire. No injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/yHhVjql2QZ — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) December 9, 2022

Several firefighters were on scene, including a ladder truck from Station 23. The home is across the street from a park.

There were no injuries reported at the time.