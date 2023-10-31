Watch CBS News
Denver firefighter arrested by Colorado Springs police

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A firefighter with the Denver Fire Department was arrested by Colorado Springs Police earlier this month. Derek Smith was arrested on Oct. 17 for a domestic incident. 

The El Paso County District Attorney's Office filed charges of first-degree criminal trespass of a dwelling and criminal mischief. 

Smith was hired by the Denver Fire Department in 2020 and assigned to Station 28. Smith has been placed on leave without pay from the department pending the court disposition. 

At that time, the Denver Fire Department Internal Affairs will initiate an internal investigation.

