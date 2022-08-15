Denver firefighter has minor injuries in response to building fire near Federal and Vassar

A firefighter had minor injuries while responding to a fire with crews at a large building under construction in west Denver early on Monday morning, Denver Fire Department tweeted.

According to DFD, firefighters were in the area of S Federal Boulevard and W Vassar Avenue around 1:30 a.m., where there was heavy fire at a large building. The fire department confirmed there was no one inside the building, and the structure was under construction.

Most of the fire was out close to 2:30 a.m., and that's when DFD confirmed one of its firefighters was taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries. Fire investigators were also responding to the scene at that point.

There were no other injuries reported or anyone found at the scene during the response.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday morning.