Denver family searches for missing pigeon after flying away from home

By Mark Neitro, CBS News Colorado photojournalist

A Denver family has been searching the city for their pet bird since Monday.

It flew away from their home and needs to be found soon or it might die, or be killed. Photojournalist Mark Neitro followed the family on their search.

Elaina Frisch has been leading the search as the family is desperate to find a special pet pigeon named, "Penelope."

"A lot of people are pretty shocked when I tell them I'm missing my pet pigeon," she said.

But Penelope stands out from others as she is wearing a special "fliaper," which is a diaper for birds. It's another reason why the bird must be found soon.

"It (fliaper) was customized for her. She has watermelons and her name on it, and it goes all around the bird. And it's imperative we get to her soon because it is blocking her vent," she said. "It can kill her."

Penelope's leash broke on Monday and was able to fly away from the home on Bayaud Avenue and Logan Street. The family is putting up posters and is looking up on top of every light pole, but so far no luck.

The bird is a rescued racing pigeon as she was rehabilitated and adopted by the family a month ago.

"And they found her injured in Chicago and rescued her and fixed all of her bruises ... and broken ... and fractures and broken wing and everything," she said.

Frisch says pigeons can make good pets.

"They bob their head at you and coo at you; I just love having her," she said.

Denver's zoning code reveals that citizens can keep up to 25 pigeons at home, but unfortunately for them, they are prey for raptors.

"She stands out. She's no longer gray blending in," she said.

But Frisch and her family remain hopeful.

"It's pretty heartbreaking; she means a lot to our family, and he (her son) is always asking, 'Are we going to find her?''' said Frisch.

The search has gone viral online with people spotting Penelope as others around the city volunteer to help.

"Even any pet that you can find that loves you and brings you comfort, it definitely hurts, so I'm ... we are going to try to find her out here," said David Valenzuela, who works in construction. "Well with the watermelon diaper on it, with Penelope, ain't too hard to find, I don't think."

"It would be nice, you know? If they weren't known as pests and more as a cuddly little bird," said Frisch.

A Colorado family is offering a $100 reward for information that would lead up to the whereabouts of their missing pigeon.