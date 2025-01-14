Denver extends Cold Weather Shelter activation ahead of this weekend's arctic blast

A Colorado temperature rollercoaster with mid-week warmth ahead of an Arctic blast by the weekend

The City of Denver is extending its severe weather shelter activation into next week. Denver's Department of Housing Stability activated its Cold Weather Shelter plan on Dec. 30 and has extended it until at least 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The shelters initially had been activated through Jan. 13.

According to CBS Colorado First Alert Weather meteorologists, this extension coincides with an arctic blast that will bring temperatures 20 to 40 degrees below average and a chance for snow.

An arctic front will arrive Friday evening bringing a surge of cold air and a shift in the winds. Denver is looking at a 72+ hour period beginning Saturday with temperatures in the single digits (maybe some low teens if we are lucky) and below 0 degrees. Wind chills will range from -- 10 degrees to -20 degrees at times.

Individuals in need of shelter are encouraged to go to "front door" shelter access points:

For individual men – Denver Rescue Mission Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth ages 15-20 – Urban Peak, 1630 S. Acoma St.

Families in need of shelter should call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

Shelter will also be available at Stone Creek shelter (former Best Western hotel), 4595 Quebec St. and at city facilities located at 2601 W. 7th Ave., and 375 S. Zuni St.

According to the City and County of Denver, cold weather poses a serious danger to people who are unsheltered, and the city encourages people to come inside.

For more information about shelter access, visit denvergov.org/findshelter or text INDOORS to 67283 for updates.