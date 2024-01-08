Denver extends activation of Cold Weather Shelters for the next week as temperatures drop in Colorado

Colorado weather: First Alert Weather Day as snow, cold, and wind move in

Denver is extending the activation of cold weather shelters for the next week as cold weather is expected to descend and stay in Colorado. The cold weather shelters will remain open through the evening of Monday, Jan. 15.

The overnight shelter is open at the Denver Navigation Campus (former Doubletree hotel) and New Directions (former Best Western hotel) overnight from 7 p.m.-7 a.m.

Daytime warming centers will also be open from Jan. 9-Jan. 15. Denver Parks and Recreation Rec Centers and Denver Public Library branches will be open during normal business hours to visitors/guests who are seeking relief from the cold.

Individuals in need of shelter should be referred to the city's "front door" shelter access points (denvergov.org/findshelter), which are also expanding their capacity for the cold weather. Front door shelters include:

For individual men – Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth ages 15-20 – Urban Peak, 2100 Stout St.

Buses will transfer people from St. Francis Center, 2323 Curtis St., between 6:30 and 9 p.m. through Monday night to the Denver Navigation Campus and New Directions, and back to day shelter in the morning. After 9 p.m., individuals should be referred directly to the Denver Navigation Campus, 4040 Quebec St.

Families that are in need of shelter ahead of the cold weather should contact the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

