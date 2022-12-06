Denver expands transportation options for those experiencing homelessness

The City of Denver is expanding transportation access for those experiencing homelessness and who utilize Denver's shelters. The city's Department of Housing Stability (HOST) will soon finalize a $450,000 contract with Colorado Student Transportation to provide ongoing daytime transportation to and from overnight shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness.

The city said this service complements early morning and late afternoon/evening transportation provided by another operator.

According to the city, beginning in January, a chartered circular shuttle will link Denver's men's and women's shelters at 4330 and 4600 E. 48th Avenue to downtown where they can access case management, health care, behavioral care and vital services. The ADA-accessible shuttles will run weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

"Connection to stabilizing services is essential for all shelter guests," said HOST Executive Director Britta Fisher in a statement. "There are many supports that are vital to helping individuals become healthy, housed and connected. We're pleased to continue offering transportation to link shelter guests to these services."

This new service joins the current service provided by Busco Inc.