Denver Elections tests voting equipment ahead of November elections

According to the FBI, Colorado is one of seven key battleground states which continue to see unusual levels of threats to election workers. This has election headquarters across the state boosting security and making sure all the technology works.

Election officials say that having accurate results is key.

On Thursday morning, Denver Elections tested its voting equipment. The Denver Elections Division is making sure everything is in technological order before voters hit the polls next month.

They conducted their annual logic and accuracy test to ensure testing is safe and secure.

Here's how it worked:

The bipartisan testing board each filled out 25 test ballots by hand.

The test ballots were placed into a ballot scanner.

The board chooses accessible ballot marking devices.

These devices range from English to Spanish and also have handicap accessibility.

The test ballots were then hand-tallied twice.

If the tallies match... the test is a success.

The Denver Elections Division Clerk Paul Lopez says this measure is important to ensuring voters have a comfortable experience at the polls.

"Denver voters can be very proud of what we do here. It is transparent. It is secure, safe, and successful... and we ensure fair elections. I know there is a lot of talk about and a small minority of folks trying to undermine our democracy. And discredit what we do and discourage people from having faith and confidence in the American electoral system. But I couldn't disagree more, because of tests like this, we have tests throughout our system and throughout the election to ensure your vote is always going to be counted and this is just one step in that whole process," said Lopez.

Ballots will be mailed out beginning Oct. 17. All voters in Colorado who register before Oct. 31 will receive a mail ballot.

You can also register to vote in person through election day if you prefer.

