Denver Elections has new tool to help non-English speakers cast ballots in Colorado election

The Denver Elections Division is teaming up with Pocketalk and the Colorado Department of State to increase voter access for non-English speakers in Denver. Ahead of the State Primary Election in June, handheld voice translation devices will be distributed to employees at 12 voter service and polling centers across Denver.

The translation devices support up to 84 languages and allow employees to translate real-time conversations, text, written words and signs so that there is accurate communication between election staff and voters.

A Pocketalk handheld voice translation device. Pocketalk

"We believe this partnership will help many of our non-English speakers feel confident and comfortable showing up to cast their votes," Denver Elections Division Director Todd Davidson said in a statement. "We are grateful that the Secretary of State's Office established this relationship and shared it with us to further our vision of equity for voters."

"Language should not be a barrier for eligible voters to make their voices heard. We are proud that our office is giving our polling center staff the ability to communicate with our non-English speakers at any time. This underscores our commitment to executing equitable, fair, and accessible elections," said Clerk Paul Lopez in a statement.

The last day to vote in the State Primary Election is Election Day, Tuesday, June 25. Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters on June 3. The last day to update your party affiliation is June 3.

According to Denver Elections, "Colorado registered and affiliated Republican and Democratic voters will receive ballots. Unaffiliated voters will get a ballot for both the Republican and Democratic parties, but must choose and only vote one party's ballot."

Denver residents can visit denvervotes.org to register to vote, update voter registration, and get more information on the primary election or where to drop off your ballot to make sure your vote counts.