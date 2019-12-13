Denver DA Drops Short-Term Rental Charges Against Attorney

Denver's District Attorney has dropped charges against a man accused of running an illegal short-term rental. An attorney was facing felony charges for claiming that his short-term rental was his primary residence.

The DA's office said new information came to light during the investigation that would make it difficult to prosecute beyond a reasonable doubt.

The attorney released this statement to CBS4, "I am so relieved to have this resolved. Fighting this for the last few months has taken a hefty toll on my professional career and my personal life. I'm thankful that the DA made the reasonable decision to dismiss the charges."

Editor's note: The name of the attorney was originally included in this article. It has been removed at the attorney's request.