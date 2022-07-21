Denver Diner sign preserved at Colfax Avenue Museum

The Denver Diner sign will live on at the Colfax Avenue Museum. Chase, which purchased the site of the former iconic Denver restaurant, donated the sign to the museum for preservation.

The signage was removed by Rusch Signs & Graphics, Inc., on June 21 and delivered to the Colfax Avenue Museum's possession the next day.

The Denver Diner closed during the height of the pandemic in January 2021. The property at Speer Boulevard and Colfax Avenue was sold to a real estate firm in 2019 for $3.5 million and the restaurant leased the space until it closed.

Chase will open a new branch at the site this fall.

"Preservation efforts are important to our community and as good neighbors, we wanted to help save the iconic Denver Diner sign," said Joshua Snyder, Chase's Market Director for Banking in Denver, in a statement. "This wouldn't be possible without the museum's initiative and we're grateful for their efforts to protect the neighborhood's memories."